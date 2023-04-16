MPD pauses new plans for juvenile crime abatement program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new crime unit targeting juvenile crime in downtown Memphis is on pause, according to Downtown Memphis Commission.

The Juvenile Crime Abatement Program, which was announced on Memphis Police Department on Twitter Friday, will make it a violation for minors to be downtown without an adult present with them.

“I certainly understand the desire for the downtown to be safe, but I’m excited they’ve agreed to pause for more discussion,” said President of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young on Saturday.

According to MPD, the new unit is aimed at targeting “public nuisances” by juveniles in the downtown area. In the video, the department mentioned noise violations and blocking streets. But, according to Young, they also aim to stomp out the growing amount of car thefts by kids in downtown and around Beale Street.

“We just want to keep the downtown district as a safe, welcoming place for people of all ages,” Young said.

According to MPD, if a juvenile is caught downtown without an adult they will be taken into custody and have their legal guardian notified.

“And the guardian doesn’t come pick them up, they’ll go to the Department of Children Services,” said Dennis McNeil with MPD.

One Memphis mother who was on South Main Street Saturday said this is a good first step but thinks the city needs to take things even further.

“Parents need to be held accountable,” said Sharita Brown. “I was just talking about this with a friend and we think they need to be fined and maybe even get some jail time.”

Young said there is no set date for the meeting between the Downtown Memphis Commission, the City of Memphis and Memphis Police. However, he did say he expects to know more next week.

