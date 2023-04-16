Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Showboats make their return against the Philadelphia Stars; Stars win against Showboats 27-23

Memphis Showboats training camp
Memphis Showboats training camp(Memphis Showboats)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats made their return to the Mid-South with an opener game against the Philadelphia Stars.

This game was the official USFL opener game for the team.

The Showboats lost to the Stars with just a four-point gap, with the final score being 27-23.

