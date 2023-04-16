Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Lakers win against Grizzlies, Final Score: 128-112

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On April 16, Memphis Grizzlies played against the LA Lakers with many fans of both teams rallying for their victory at the FedEx Forum.

Lakers outscored the Grizzlies with the final score being 128-112, with Lakers taking a slight lead in the final quarter.

This win comes with a legion of fans standing behind both teams.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police at a crime scene
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a...
VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Latest News

Our pattern will stay dry through midweek but our next system will arrive by Thursday
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 4/16/23
MLGW generic
Over 10,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe storms
Elementary school students in Tenn. write letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent another school...
Tenn. students send letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent school shootings
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 16, 2023