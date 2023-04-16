Lakers win against Grizzlies, Final Score: 128-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On April 16, Memphis Grizzlies played against the LA Lakers with many fans of both teams rallying for their victory at the FedEx Forum.

Lakers outscored the Grizzlies with the final score being 128-112, with Lakers taking a slight lead in the final quarter.

This win comes with a legion of fans standing behind both teams.

