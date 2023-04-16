Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to our next chance for strong to possibly severe storms

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday-Friday
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cold front will bring additional shower and thunderstorm chances back to the Mid-South for late this week.

With temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday into Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has included Eastern Arkansas in their Severe Weather Risk area.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday-Friday
It is too soon to pinpoint the exact timing and potential threats.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this system, so stay tuned for updates.

