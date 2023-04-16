Dry pattern with temperatures warming up the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will remain dry through midweek and temperatures will warm up. Our next rain chance will arrive late in the week as another Pacific cold front brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 70s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with light winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms along with afternoon near 80 degrees and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 60s, lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

