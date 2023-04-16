Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Cooler and breezy today with dry weather for several days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and cooler conditions will prevail today. It will also be breezy. Our next rain chance will arrive late in the week, as another Pacific cold front brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

TODAY: Clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon and breezy with westerly winds at 15-20 MPH and gusting, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms along with afternoon in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police at a crime scene
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
An armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.
Armored truck guard robbed at Wells Fargo Bank, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Rain will end overnight but clouds may linger early for some
Rain and storms will continue to move east along a front. Rain will end overnight
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 4/15/23
A cold front will track across the Mid-South this evening and will bring rain and storms some...
Sagay's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast 4/15/23
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk of severe weather over much of the Action...
Your First Alert to the threat of weekend rain and thunderstorms