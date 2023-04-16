Cooler and breezy today with dry weather for several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and cooler conditions will prevail today. It will also be breezy. Our next rain chance will arrive late in the week, as another Pacific cold front brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

TODAY: Clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon and breezy with westerly winds at 15-20 MPH and gusting, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms along with afternoon in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

