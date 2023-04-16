1 person dead after fatal shooting near Millbranch, MPD investigates
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near Millbranch Road.
on April 15 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim had been shot and injured.
The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility where he was later pronounced dead.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.