1 person dead after fatal shooting near Millbranch, MPD investigates

Memphis police investigate fatal shooting near Millbranch
Memphis police investigate fatal shooting near Millbranch(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near Millbranch Road.

on April 15 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim had been shot and injured.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

