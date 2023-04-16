1 person dead after fatal shooting near Millbranch, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near Millbranch Road.

on April 15 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim had been shot and injured.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

