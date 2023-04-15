Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to the threat of weekend rain and thunderstorms

By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South this evening, bringing the threat of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather over much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. The greatest threat for rain and storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours. The main risk with this system will be damaging wind and hail. An isolated tornado is possible, but the threat will be very low. Rainfall will average a quarter to half an inch in most areas.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers before 7 PM, a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting along with lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

