Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, we are hearing from the Memphis-area teenager who is suing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Joshua Holloway filed a lawsuit against Morant for assault after a dust-up on the basketball court at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee. Holloway announced his college choice and talked with the media on Friday, just days after Morant filed a countersuit against him.

“I’ll be signing my letter of intent to play at Samford University. Go Bulldogs!” Holloway said with a wide grin.

Teen speaks out in Ja Morant lawsuit (Action News 5)

But he was quickly overcome with emotion while talking about his full ride to Samford, a small Division 1 school in Birmingham, Alabama, and the collective effort of his family to get him there.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said choking up and wiping away tears, “And how much I appreciate my uncle and my coaches for trusting me and having confidence in me. You all helped me out and sacrificed for me to go on out of town trips. Everybody who supported me, I really appreciated you all.”

Holloway, a point guard from the Memphis-area who played at St. Georges before transferring to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, filed a lawsuit against Morant in January, accusing the 2-time NBA All-Star of punching him in the face and flashing a firearm during a pick-up game at Morant’s house last July.

Morant filed a countersuit in Shelby County Circuit Court this week, saying he was defending himself after Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

“Getting hit in the face with a basketball hurts,” Morant’s suit said, “for a professional point guard like Mr. Morant, an injury to the eyes or nose could be career ending.”

Morant’s filing said he’s the victim of slander, battery, and assault and that Holloway’s accusations could hurt his image, sponsorship deals and bank account.

“Before Counter-Defendant lied and before he or someone else leaked his lies to the media,” said Morant’s legal team, “Mr. Morant was a strong prospect for one of six ALL-NBA guard spots. That selection would be significant because it would trigger a super max clause in his contract extension worth millions of dollars.”

When asked Thursday during practice about his countersuit, Morant had no comment.

Holloway also declined to discuss details of the suit instead focusing on his fight to the get to the NBA, and not on his upcoming battle in court.

“I’m still trying to reach my dreams, still trying to reach my goal,” he said, “So I just put in the work every day, get my mind off it, because I know everybody has their particular opinion about everything.”

Holloway’s lawsuit is one of several incidents involving Morant. A shoe store employee and a security guard at Wolfchase Galleria said Morant threatened them. And Morant received an 8-game suspension from the NBA for flashing a gun on Instagram Live while at a strip club.

If Morant does not get the ALL-NBA spot, he could lose out on $39 million. His countersuit seeks monetary damages from Holloway.

