TCAP testing not waived for Crestview Middle and some Crestview Elementary students, Tipton Co. Schools confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TCAP testing is not waived for Crestview Middle and some Crestview Elementary s students, according to Tipton County Schools.

State officials notified Tipton County Schools that students will still be required to complete TCAP testing since the Governor has not waived testing.

Crestview Elementary students in the third, fourth, and fifth grades will take TCAP tests at Charger Academy, and Crestview Middle students will test at Covington High School.

Second-grade testing is a local decision, and the school district has decided not to test Crestview Elementary second graders.

Students will begin attending school for testing purposes at these locations on Tuesday, April 25.

The school day for CES and CMS will follow the same schedule as other schools in the district, and bus transportation will be provided.

Additional details regarding the testing schedule, dismissal times, and other information will be shared with families directly from CES and CMS.

For questions, reach out to CES and CEM for assistance.

