Strong to severe storms possible this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This evening there could be a few strong to severe storms as a cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk of severe weather over much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. The greatest threat for rain and storms will move in from 7PM until midnight. The main risk with this system will be damaging wind and hail. An isolated tornado is possible, the threat will be very low. Rainfall will average a quarter to half an inch in most areas.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting along with lows near 50.

TOMORROW: Clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon and breezy with westerly winds at 15-20 MPH, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms along with afternoon in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

