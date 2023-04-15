Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium selected Xtract One Technologies to secure entrances for events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Staudion has chosen Xtract One Technologies’ SmartGateway patron screening technology to secure access for live events
Xtract One Technologies is a threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI.
The SmartGateway system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but with customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements.
SmartGateways will be placed at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in two phases. Beginning April 15, the Memphis Showboats (USFL) will use SmartGateways for games.
