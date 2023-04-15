Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium selected Xtract One Technologies to secure entrances for events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Staudion has chosen Xtract One Technologies’ SmartGateway patron screening technology to secure access for live events

Xtract One Technologies is a threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI.

“As we began preparations for the start of the USFL season, we wanted to optimize our security screening technology. At the stadium and across Oak View Group, we prioritize fan safety, while simultaneously leveraging innovation to enhance the fan experience. The kickoff of the new USFL season was a logical starting point to introduce Xtract One’s SmartGateway screening solutions. It is one of many prevention strategies coming to the venue for the safety and security of fans, teams, talent and staff, which we will continue using throughout the year, including during Memphis Tigers games and for the Southern Heritage Classic and AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The SmartGateway system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but with customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements.

“It is important for community and commercial enterprises to work on collaborative solutions that allow guests to focus on fun and togetherness and cheering on their teams. The City of Memphis, Oak View Group, and Xtract One are together enhancing the safety of the fans and our community.”

SmartGateways will be placed at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in two phases. Beginning April 15, the Memphis Showboats (USFL) will use SmartGateways for games.

