Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium selected Xtract One Technologies to secure entrances for events

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Staudion has chosen Xtract One Technologies’ SmartGateway patron screening technology to secure access for live events

Xtract One Technologies is a threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI.

The SmartGateway system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, but with customizability based on the customer’s individual needs and security requirements.

SmartGateways will be placed at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in two phases. Beginning April 15, the Memphis Showboats (USFL) will use SmartGateways for games.

Click here to learn more

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police at a crime scene
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a...
VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 
Suspect
Millington PD: Shots fired in road rage incident
two suspects in the burglary of a repair shop
2 suspects arrested for ransacking car lot, stealing 10 vehicles

Latest News

Mississippi River Bridge
Inspection of Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge to cause lane closures
photo of the Tennessee House of Representatives
New bill could ban certain topics from Tennessee college campuses
Memphis Police Department
Man injured after shooting on Getwell Road
An armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.
Armored truck guard robbed at Wells Fargo Bank, police say