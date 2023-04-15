Pedestrian struck near Poplar and Bellevue, MPD confirms
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck near Poplar and Bellevue.
On April 14 around 7:13 p.m., officers responded an emergency in the Poplar area regarding a car accident.
When the officers arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.
The driver responsible for the accident remained on the scene.
Following the incident, there has been a traffic alert issued asking the public to avoid the area.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.