Pedestrian struck near Poplar and Bellevue, MPD confirms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck near Poplar and Bellevue.

On April 14 around 7:13 p.m., officers responded an emergency in the Poplar area regarding a car accident.

When the officers arrived, they discovered that one male victim had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The driver responsible for the accident remained on the scene.

Following the incident, there has been a traffic alert issued asking the public to avoid the area.

