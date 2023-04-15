Advertise with Us
2 confirmed dead in multiple vehicle accidents on I-40 west, MPD confirms

fatal crash on I-40 west
fatal crash on I-40 west(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department confirms that there have been multiple vehicle accidents on I-40 west.

On April 14 around 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash near Covington Pike.

When officers arrived, they pronounced one person dead on the scene.

In an update to the investigation, 2 people were confirmed dead in this crash.

Shortly after this accident around 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a second crash involving two vehicles in close proximity to the first vehicle on I-40 west bound.

One young person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

