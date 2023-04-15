MSCS back to drawing board for superintendent search after finalists revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools board members are back to square one after finalists for the district’s superintendent were revealed Saturday.

Out of 34 applicants and 21 moving to second-round interviews, Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates, the search firm hired by MSCS revealed the following finalists:

Brenda Cassillius, a former superintendent for two different school districts.

Carlton Jenkins, a current superintendent in Madison, Wis., and former superintendent for 2 other school districts.

Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams, interim superintendent for MSCS.

Board members and some community members expressed disappointment and said the search firm can do better.

“We hired you all to do a job and you did not do it well,” explained MSCS Board Vice-Chair Sheleah Harris. “So, I’m disappointed.”

The sentiment was shared by people in the audience too.

“We want the best person for this position,” said former MSCS teacher Rachael Spriggs. “The kids deserve the best person for this position.”

Board members also expressed their disapproval of Williams being named a finalist. According to a 2012 edition of MSCS’s policy on the qualifications for superintendent, candidates must have at least 10 years of experience in teaching and school administration, or experience the board approves equivalent.

Williams’ resume shows she lacks that experience, making her a “nontraditional” candidate, according to search firm representatives.

“We had that rubric which adds up to 64 points, she was in the top three when we went through each of those,” explained HYA President Max McGee. “They were given a rating between one and four. And so, we went through those and added up all the ratings, and she was in the top three.”

Search firm representatives also shared a legal opinion requested by Williams, stating Tennessee law does not require a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience to be named superintendent.

Board members said despite that law, their policy still stands.

“We’re just getting the party started,” said MSCS Board Chair Dr. Althea Greene. “We are not through. We are not finished. This work is not over.”

