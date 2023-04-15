Memphis Showboats gameday guide: Everything you need to know before you go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats host their first game of the season today at Liberty Bowl Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.

Kickoff will begin at 3:30 p.m., but before you go here is what you need to know:

Parking lots open 4 hours prior to the scheduled game time

Stadium gates open 90 minutes prior the schedule game time

USFL games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are using the West seating sections, with entry through Gate 3 and Gate 4

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is a CASHLESS VENUE for concessions and parking , so please use a credit or debit card for payment at parking lot entrances and concession stands/bars

If you are taking items into the Liberty Bowl stadium, you will need a clear tote bag or small clutch bag.

You can read more information at the USFL Memphis fan guide.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.