Memphis Showboats gameday guide: Everything you need to know before you go
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats host their first game of the season today at Liberty Bowl Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.
Kickoff will begin at 3:30 p.m., but before you go here is what you need to know:
- Parking lots open 4 hours prior to the scheduled game time
- Stadium gates open 90 minutes prior the schedule game time
- USFL games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are using the West seating sections, with entry through Gate 3 and Gate 4
- Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is a CASHLESS VENUE for concessions and parking, so please use a credit or debit card for payment at parking lot entrances and concession stands/bars
If you are taking items into the Liberty Bowl stadium, you will need a clear tote bag or small clutch bag.
You can read more information at the USFL Memphis fan guide.
