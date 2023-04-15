Memphis mother of murdered son buys Midtown billboard to catch killers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven months after 33-year-old Shamarez Taylor’s death his mother is taking her efforts to find her son’s killer to new heights.

“I’m serious about seeking justice for my son,” said LaWanda Taylor, mother of Shamarez.

Taylor’s mom said it’s been frustrating knowing her son’s killers are still out there and the case remains unsolved.

“I made a decision the night I was told my son was murdered. At that point I became an activist, I became his biggest activist,” said Taylor.

She bought a billboard last Tuesday on Belvedere and Madison right above Club Thrive. The same area where the father of four was gunned down back on August 24th.

“He was murdered just across the street and we felt like if somebody was over there that night and they saw what happened. Maybe they’ll come forward with this billboard being up,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s mother only has surveillance footage and photos of the suspects running from the Belvedere Gardens Apartments where Memphis police say Taylor was shot eight times, including once in the head.

Taylor said it’s been extremely hard on her family but she hopes this Midtown billboard will get the community’s attention and someone will come forward to help give her family closure.

“We’re trying to stay together. We’re trying to stay positive. But we are after justice,” said Taylor.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward but the family will match that bringing the total to $5,000.

You can submit your tip anonymously at 528-CASH.

