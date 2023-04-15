Man injured after shooting on Getwell Road
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Getwell Road that left a man injured on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:08 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.