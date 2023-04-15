Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inspection of Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge to cause lane closures

Mississippi River Bridge
Mississippi River Bridge(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct inspections of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge.

All work is weather permitting and will require lane closures beginning Tuesday for inspection of nonredundant steel tension. Inspections will be done in both east and westbound directions with both taking approximately four days to complete according to ARDOT.

Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

  • Westbound outside: Monday-Friday | Dawn – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday | Dawn-Dusk
  • Eastbound outside: Monday - Friday | 9 a.m. – Dusk
  • Saturday and Sunday | Dawn-Dusk

The next phase of inspection for this bridge will happen this summer according to ARDOT.

