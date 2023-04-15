Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Armored truck guard robbed at Wells Fargo Bank, police say

An armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.
An armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.(MGN online)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery in which an armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the robbery call at 12:20 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on 3611 Hacks Cross Road.

Police say that an armored truck guard was robbed while putting money into the ATM.

An unknown amount of money was taken, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

