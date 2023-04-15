Armored truck guard robbed at Wells Fargo Bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery in which an armored truck guard was robbed at a Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the robbery call at 12:20 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on 3611 Hacks Cross Road.

Police say that an armored truck guard was robbed while putting money into the ATM.

An unknown amount of money was taken, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.