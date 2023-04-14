Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl was taken against her will on Thursday while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The alleged abduction happened at the corner of Silver Street and Ethlyn Avenue--not far from Hamilton Pre-K and Hamilton Elementary School--around 10 a.m. MSCS did not specify which school the child goes to.

MSCS says the child was later released and told police she was taken against her will.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a black SUV. No arrest has been made at this time.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

