Viral French’s Mustard appearance in 2021 Ole Miss game up for Webby award

French’s made UT fame during the Ole Miss game when rowdy fans began throwing objects onto the field.
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A viral moment from 2021′s Tennessee and Ole Miss football game is now eligible for a Webby award, also known as “the internet’s highest honor,” according to the New York Times.

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Webbys are often picked by a panel of experts in Internet communications, celebrities and more. The award French’s is up for is a people’s choice award, so Vol fans will be able to voice their own vote in the competition.

French’s made UT fame during the Ole Miss game when rowdy fans began throwing objects onto the field. The game’s broadcast went viral when it paused on a bottle of mustard for a moment, a bottle a fan must have thrown onto the field.

French’s has taken the moment in stride, even going as far as to sign an NIL deal with star UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and release an orange bottle.

Fans who want to vote can do so here.

