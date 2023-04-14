Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

VIDEO: Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first chapel since mass shooting

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes said.
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during the community's first chapel back since the mass...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during the community's first chapel back since the mass school shooting.(Dave Barnes)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School during the community’s first chapel since the fatal mass shooting in March.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of The Covenant School community gathered outside, admiring the rare wonder before chapel began. Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Previous Coverage
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for chapel since the mass school shooting that left three children and three adults dead.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven - “I see you! I have not forgotten you,” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Woman accused of running illegal chop shop
Woman arrested in connection to illegal chop shop
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground

Latest News

Memphis police at a crime scene
MPD investigating shooting at hotel near I-40
Thousands without power in Downtown Memphis
The scene on N Highland
One dead in shooting in Sherwood Forest plaza
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in...
Rep. Justin Jones files ‘Protect Kids Not Guns Act’ days after reappointment