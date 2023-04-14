Thousands without power in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are without power in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.

The outage is impacting nearly 10,000 MLGW customers as of 10:40 a.m.

201 Poplar is one of the many buildings impacted.

It’s unclear what is causing the outage.

There’s no estimated time for when power will be restored.

