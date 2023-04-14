Advertise with Us
Thousands without power in Downtown Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are without power in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.

The outage is impacting nearly 10,000 MLGW customers as of 10:40 a.m.

201 Poplar is one of the many buildings impacted.

It’s unclear what is causing the outage.

There’s no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Click here to see the latest updates.

