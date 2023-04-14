Advertise with Us
Sunshine, clouds and a batch of weekend storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to full sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday. A few showers or storms are possible midday through in the late afternoon, but this batch is questionable. The main line will arrive between 6 PM and midnight. A few could be severe with large hail or high wind. The tornado risk looks very low but not zero. Clouds will linger Sunday with gradual clearing Sunday night. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week looks dry and mild with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s by late week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

