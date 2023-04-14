Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Study finds nearly half of workers would leave their job if offered 3 months severance

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a new report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute, just over 50% of Americans are either actively looking for a job or expecting to look for one in the next 6 months.

John Woods, Executive Director of the Career Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what employers can do to retain their top talent and how employees can prepare themselves for their next career move.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground
Woman accused of running illegal chop shop
Woman arrested in connection to illegal chop shop

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Study finds nearly half of workers would leave their job if offered 3 months severance
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Suspect
Millington PD: Shots fired in road rage incident