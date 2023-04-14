Study finds nearly half of workers would leave their job if offered 3 months severance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a new report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute, just over 50% of Americans are either actively looking for a job or expecting to look for one in the next 6 months.

John Woods, Executive Director of the Career Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what employers can do to retain their top talent and how employees can prepare themselves for their next career move.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.