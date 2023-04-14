RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, named one of TIME’s most influential people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is always a bittersweet moment when the tragic end of one person ignites the rise of the world’s social consciousness. It is mothers like RowVaughn Wells who are tasked with the heavy burden of transforming their private loss into a public lesson for all.

RowVaughn Wells has been named to TIME’s list of 100 most influential people and deservedly so. Her contribution to our socio-political climate will last lifetimes after her.

This year, she has been the figurehead for thousands, if not millions, of mothers who have lost their children to violence.

RowVaughn’s legacy is not just as the mother of a fallen son, but as a much-needed light on our path to change.

