Rep. Justin Jones files ‘Protect Kids Not Guns Act’ days after reappointment

“Action can’t wait,” the formerly expelled representative wrote.
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Justin Jones filed a bill to change Tennessee’s gun laws three days after being sworn back into the House.

The “Protect Kids Not Guns Act” was filed on April 13 by Rep. Jones, according to a tweet. The bill, HB 1580, would make changes to current gun laws, such as magazine size requirements and appropriate gun storage.

The bill would also enact common sense gun policies to reduce gun deaths and make it more challenging for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons, according to Rep. Jones.

Rep. Jones was among the three Democratic lawmakers who faced expulsion on April 6. Jones was expelled alongside Rep. Justin Pearson, who have since both been reappointed. Rep. Gloria Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion

HB 1580 is co-sponsored by Rep. Johnson, Rep. Camper and Rep. Harris, and has been referred to the Delayed Bills Committee for consideration.

