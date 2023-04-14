Advertise with Us
Oprah Winfrey to serve as TSU commencement speaker

“To have Ms. Winfrey as our speaker will be a life-changing moment for graduates and the University.”
Oprah Winfrey, shown here at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," on Sept. 21, in Los Angeles, released her 2022 list of her favorite things, including a cake made by a South Carolina bakery.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You get a diploma, you get a diploma, and everybody gets a diploma!

Tennessee State University Alumna Oprah Winfrey will headline the spring commencement as the keynote speaker. Oprah is coming home for TSU’s undergraduate commencement on Saturday, May 6 in Hale Stadium.

She’ll be joined by United States Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, Miss-Second District, who’ll address graduate students at an indoor ceremony on Friday, May 5 in the Gentry Center Complex.

TSU reports more than 800 students will receive degrees across various disciplines on both days.

“Commencement is always a special time for our students and their families, as it marks a major milestone in our students’ lives and a sign of success for them,” TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover said. “To have Ms. Winfrey as our speaker will be a life-changing moment for graduates and the University. She is someone who has walked the TSU campus as a student, sat in some of the same classrooms, and knows first-hand the value of a TSU education. Ms. Winfrey and Congressman Thompson are trailblazers, history makers and HBCU graduates, adding to the excitement and anticipation for both commencement ceremonies.”

Tennessee State University’s Oprah Winfrey and U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson to Serve as 2023 Commencement Speakers(Tennessee State University)

