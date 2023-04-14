Advertise with Us
One dead in shooting in Sherwood Forest plaza

Man dead in Sherwood Forest shooting
Man dead in Sherwood Forest shooting(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Sherwood Forest Friday morning.

Memphis police said they responded to a shooting at 892 S. Highland Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

