MPD: Mother, father, son charged in luxury car thefts, including Lambo, McLaren

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a mother, father, and son in connection to a years-long string of car thefts that happened across several states.

In March 2019, a 2018 Nissan Maxima (rental car), valued at $25,159, was reported to be stolen from the Memphis International Airport.

In May 2022, a 2021 McLaren 720S, valued at $346,000, was reported to be stolen from Hialeah, Florida.

On Jan. 21, 2023, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, valued at $287,500, was reported to be stolen from Atlanta, Georgia.

On March 8, 2023, a 2019 Maserati Levante, valued at $39,116, was reported stolen from Miramar, Florida.

On Wednesday, Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) investigators with the Memphis Police Department learned that a stolen Lamborghini Urus was tracked to a home in Cordova.

Investigators posted outside the address and saw the Lambo parked in the garage. They then witnessed a man get into the car and drive away.

ATTF investigators followed the car and found it parked outside the Social Security Administration building in Midtown.

There, investigators detained the driver, Angel Arias Machado.

Police verified that the Lamborghini was the one stolen out of Atlanta, Georgia, in January.

Investigators then executed a search warrant on the Cordova home, which police say was owned by Arias Machado.

Police say during the search, Arias Machado’s parents pulled onto the scene in a Nissan Maxima.

Police say the VIN on the Nissan appeared to be altered. Investigators found the true number, which confirmed the car was the one stolen from the airport in 2019.

Both Luis Arias and Mayra Cutino Machado were taken into custody.

While still at the home, investigators recovered a McLaren 720S, also with an altered VIN, that was confirmed to be the one stolen out of Hialeah, Florida, in 2022.

Investigators also recovered numerous firearms, loaded magazines, 97.8 grams of loose marijuana, a 1-gram blunt, and $118,860 in cash.

Investigators also recovered $193 in cash from Arias Machado’s shorts.

Police say the money was believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales.

A search warrant was also executed at the home of Arias Machado’s parents, where a Maserati with an altered VIN was found and confirmed to be the one stolen out of Miramar, Florida, in March.

Both Arias and Cutino Machado waived their Miranda Rights and told investigators that the stolen Maserati was given to them by their son.

Both said they knew it was stolen, along with the Nissan Maxima, which was also gifted to them by Arias Machado approximately three years ago.

All three were arrested and charged:

Arias Machado is charged with four counts of theft of property, three counts of altering a motor vehicle’s serial number, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of vehicle registration law, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Arias is charged with two counts of theft of property and two counts of altering a motor vehicle’s serial number.

Cutino Machado is charged with theft of property and altering a motor vehicle’s serial number.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

