MPD: Man who served 13 years for arson charges arrested for arson again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man accused of setting a Whitehaven home on fire just months after he was released from prison after serving a 13-year sentence on several aggravated arson charges.

Police say the offense took place almost five years ago on May 10, 2018.

On that day, at 6:36 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Parkdale Drive in Whitehaven.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters were told that a person who lives in the neighborhood had set the fire with a Molotov cocktail.

One neighbor said earlier that night, he witnessed 39-year-old Jerald Davis go into the carport storage room of his home on Anna Drive, come out with a red gasoline can, and pour gas into a plastic water bottle.

He then witnessed Davis stuff newspaper into the top of the bottle and put the Molotov cocktail into his pants before heading up the street toward Parkdale.

The witness said he decided to follow Davis in his car.

As the witness drove to a nearby corner, he said he saw Davis walking back to his home, looking behind his back, with no bottle visible.

The witness drove the opposite way and saw the home on Parksdale in flames.

Another neighbor said surveillance cameras outside his home caught Davis walking down the street, with a bottle in hand, in the direction of the house that was set on fire.

Both witnesses told police that Davis was released from prison less than three months earlier on Feb. 28, 2018, after serving 13 years on several aggravated arson charges.

Davis was arrested and charged with this offense on Wednesday.

He is charged with arson.

Davis is being held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

