MPD investigating shooting at hotel near I-40

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight Friday.

Police say the shooting occurred at the OYO Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive near I-40.

A 35-year-old man was injured and is in critical condition according to police and a woman has been detained.

