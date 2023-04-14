MPD investigating shooting at hotel near I-40
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight Friday.
Police say the shooting occurred at the OYO Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive near I-40.
A 35-year-old man was injured and is in critical condition according to police and a woman has been detained.
