Midtown shoe repair shop moves to Crosstown after rash of break-ins

Snkrr Bar is now in Crosstown Concourse
Snkrr Bar is now in Crosstown Concourse(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff and Taylor Tucker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SNKRR BAR is moving into the Crosstown Concourse.

This week the shop hosted its grand opening at its new location in Suite 117.

Dominique Worthen opened the shoe repair shop in 2021 in Midtown.

The store is centered around cleaning and restoring sneakers to almost new quality.

Often described as a sneaker laundry mat, the store has gained lots of popularity.

The store faced consistent burglaries, which inspired the relocation.

”A lot of it was safety,” owner Dominique Worthen said. “Crosstown is a great space for safety, especially with the school here and so many people live here. One thing that is definitely different is foot traffic. We get a lot of people walk by and peep their head in and have questions and I think we found a lot of new customers through that.”

