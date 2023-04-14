Meet the trainers keeping the Showboats healthy, ready to go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We love highlighting our Memphis Showboats, but what about the people who help these players stay healthy and reach their full potential? Athletic trainers are the hidden heroes left off the roster.

“We are the ones that are keeping them on the field or getting them on the fields,” athletic trainer Katie Ostrovecky said. “I mean I’m obviously biased, but I think it’s one of the most important jobs in the whole league.”

Katie Ostrovecky is one of three athletic trainers for the Memphis Showboats, a small crew overseeing a large roster.

“Pre-practice, whatever they need. Treatment, rehab, taping, to the big bulk of it is being there for the practices and games, making sure they are safe,” Ostrovecky said.

In addition to overseeing health and safety for athletes, one might describe the training office as a safe space for athletes: a job that requires long days and even weekends.

“Really the whole show is about the athletes right, it’s about how we can help them perform,” Ostrovecky said. “How can we help them be healthy and safe so that they can do their best not only for themselves but for the people that are coming out to watch them?”Showboats’

From pre- to post-practice and game day treatment, Ostrovecky said they are all happy to be there and share one common goal: keeping athletes safe and in the competition.

“I think a lot of the returners are also pumped to see they are getting more support behind the scenes and that’s allowing them to play better, perform better and just overall have a better experience which makes them want to come back,” she said. “Which is important for all of us because we would love to have jobs, season to season so we need to make them happy and make them feel excited for the season so they will want to come back.

The Showboats opening game this season is Saturday, April 15, against the Philadelphia Stars at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

