Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Juvenile critically injured after being struck by car in Frayser

The scene on Madewell Street.
The scene on Madewell Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is critically injured after being struck by a car in Frayser Thursday night.

Memphis police say at 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck call in the 3400 block of Madewell Street.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

Action News 5 is pending the victim’s age.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground
Sharquawn Henderson
Former Dyersburg police officer indicted, charged with raping minor while employed at department

Latest News

Four elementary students taken to hospital after ingesting gummies
Four elementary students taken to hospital after ingesting gummies
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
(Left to right) Mayra Cutino Machado, Luis Arias, and Angel Arias Machado.
MPD: Mother, father, son charged in luxury car thefts, including Lambo, McLaren
St. Jude Children's research hospital
Action News 5 gets an inside look at the St. Jude research facility just in time for the dream home giveaway