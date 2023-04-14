Juvenile critically injured after being struck by car in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is critically injured after being struck by a car in Frayser Thursday night.

Memphis police say at 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck call in the 3400 block of Madewell Street.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

Action News 5 is pending the victim’s age.

