Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about this week’s cover story about April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina shares more about the latest production by Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, a fun bilingual play about an interracial relationship.

Watch her interview in the player above

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

