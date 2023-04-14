Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Gilda’s Club opens at Methodist Cancer Institute

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gilda’s Club just opened at the Methodist Cancer Institute on the campus of Methodist University Hospital in the Memphis medical district.

Gilda’s Club is a national support and resource program for cancer patients and their families established to honor the memory of Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 1989.

Oncology patients across the Mid-South, not just those receiving care at Methodist, can utilize Gilda’s Club at the Methodist Cancer Institute.

LaKesha Herron, Manager of Support Services for the Methodist Cancer Institute, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson the digital desk to talk about the resources and programming offered through Gilda’s Club.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

