Four elementary students taken to hospital after ingesting gummies

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four elementary students at Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter School are recovering after becoming “dizzy” and “disoriented” from ingesting “candy-like” cannabis gummies on Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department said a 9-year-old girl and three 10-year-old boys found the pack of cannabis gummies outside during recess and thought they were candy.

“Cannabinoids or CBD is almost like a medication. It’s like Tylenol and things like that. The more you take the more effects you can have,” said Rudy Kink, a LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Physician.

Kink said kids who consume these edibles can have serious side effect such as: Increase heart rate, confusion, vomiting, hallucinations and depending on the dosage strength, some may experience these side effects and more for a while.

“If they take multiple dosages, you look at the total milligrams that they take,” said Kink. “Some kids could be having the affects for an hour or two, or if they’ve taken a toxic amount, it could be hours.”

As more and more states legalize the recreational use of marijuana, Kink said research published in JAMA Pediatrics Journal shows a rise in children accidentally eating edibles.

“We’re seeing reports as far as 20% of 12th graders would’ve tried it last month, cannabinoids. So we’ve been seeing a lot of increase,” said Kink.

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter School to ask about the incident and how the gummies got on school grounds, but we have not heard back.

