First Alert to thunderstorms and warming temperatures Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but the clouds will linger through this afternoon. As we get later in the day, clouds will start to break up and we will have more sunshine by sunset. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky tonight.

FRIDAY: Morning Clouds and Afternoon Sun along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear to partly cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers in the morning. However, we could see some sunshine in the afternoon, which would increase our instability. Thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds will arrive in the evening and continue overnight. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and overnight lows will be near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

