First Alert: Showers move out tonight, but more rain and thunderstorms return this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers today will exit the areas before midnight leading to a dry and mild day tomorrow, but a weekend cold front will bring another round of rain that includes the threat of a few strong to severe storms late Saturday. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging wind and hail along with periods of heavy rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning Clouds and Afternoon Sun along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

