City of Memphis to consider possible solid waste fee increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trash collection is causing problems in areas around the Bluff City prompting an emergency meeting tonight.

City leaders and community members talked solutions, but not the cost.

The City of Memphis could propose some kind of possible rate increase for garbage pick up. about six dollars more than what it is now

“I have been inundated with calls, texts, people I see in the grocery store,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

Residents in areas of East Memphis, Cordova and Hickory Hill are reaching out to city council members complaining about inconsistencies with their garbage pickup.

Thursday, in a virtual emergency meeting, the city’s director of solid waste provided some answers.

“We are not gonna sit here and tell you that we are perfect at what we do,” said Director of Solid Waste Philip Davis. “This is not a flawless industry. It’s garbage and it sometimes can get messy.”

Director of Solid Waste Philip Davis said sanitation crews out on the street face issues ranging from small to large, like access to garbage bins or trucks having to return to the landfill on the other side of town.

But solutions, could cost you.

“The level of service we provide or the fee that we charge needs to addressed,” said Davis.

Davis told the Memphis City Council Tuesday, Solid Waste is on track to spend more than $84 million on collection services this year, putting them more than $6 million over budget.

Davis says it’s largely tied to bulk waste collection. Crews picked up 179,000 tons picked up last year.

Davis says there are currently 36,000 unused parcels around the city.

They could charge those property owners the current fee of $29.96, but to break even on services to the areas facing issues, the city would have to raise the fee to $35.86.

“I think the overall climate of this council, make this city cleaner,” said Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones. “I think that people understand, if we have to pay more to do so, as long as they’re getting that service, I don’t think anyone is going to object to do that.”

More discussions about a potential solid waste fee hike will be held during budget season next month.

We’ll keep you updated.

