Action News 5 gets an inside look at the St. Jude research facility just in time for the dream home giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know all superheroes don’t wear capes and that’s certainly true for the staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Most of them wear white coats, including one very special researcher named Dr. Justina McEvoy.

“Everyday I come in and I’m very grateful to be here,” says McEvoy. “It’s a great place to work at, but it’s also a place where I feel like I have purpose and this is what drives me everyday.”

Normally, you’ll find Dr. McEvoy tucked away inside the Dyer Research lab, studying cells under a microscope.

She’s the lead scientist in the Department of Developmental Neurobiology. When she was asked her to describe the work she does, her inside joy came shining through.

“We are taking that tumor sample, we bring it back to the lab, we then try to study that, everything we can about that tumor sample, and understand what makes it happy, what makes it angry, and how we can kill it and then we bring that information back to the clinic, we collaborate with the oncologists and try to think what are some ways that we can kill these cells. What does that mean for the treatment, do we have to think of a different kind of treatment that we hadn’t considered before...that’s what I do everyday.”

Dr. McEvoy doesn’t get to venture much outside the lab on her normal workday, but when she does, the sweet little faces she encounters in the hospital hallways are reminders why her work is paramount.

“I’ve been able to see and interact with the patients and those are the moments where I’m like I gotta get back to the lab...gotta get back to doing what we’re doing.”

Patient families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment. Although St. Jude accepts insurance, because it is a research hospital, many of the treatments and services provided are not covered by insurance.

That’s why financial support from campaigns like the Dream Home Giveaway is critical.

With the money that we use here,” says McEvoy, “we can take on some projects that maybe are little more risky but they’re gonna have a huge impact. When I think about what we’ve accomplished in the last couple of years, I think about this wouldn’t have happened without those contributions.”

Finding cures and saving children-all thanks to the miracle workers at St. Jude - and the Mid-Southerners who support their mission.

