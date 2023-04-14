2 suspects arrested for ransacking car lot, stealing 10 vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with 10 stolen vehicles that had been stolen from a car lot.

On April 7, officers responded to a call regarding a burglary of a business near Summer Avenue.

Officers were informed that the business, an auto repair shop, had been burglarized and the offices had been ransacked.

Several of the safes within the repair shop were forced open, in addition to one lock box being taken.

When the owner of the business arrived, he discovered that 10 of the used vehicles had been stolen.

According to surveillance footage, the suspects were three males that cut the power and forcefully broke into the business.

Following investigation, two of the males were later identified as Rocky Leal and Matthew Camp, two Memphis residents.

Both suspects were arrested and are facing a number of charges including burglary of a business and theft of property.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.