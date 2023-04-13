Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman arrested in connection to illegal chop shop

Woman accused of running illegal chop shop
Woman accused of running illegal chop shop(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a chop shop that was housing stolen vehicles.

On April 8, the victim dropped off her black Chevy Camaro to an automotive shop to have her motor replaced.

On April 11, the victim was notified by the shop that her vehicle had been stolen from the business.

While investigating a separate vehicular crime, officers were suspicious of a property near Democrat Drive.

Upon entering the property, they discovered a number of vehicles that had been disassembled and were in disrepair.

The officers also discovered the missing vehicle that had been reported stolen by the victim from the automotive shop.

Natasha Jones, the property owner, was taken into police custody and later confessed to running an illegal car operation comprised of stolen vehicle.

