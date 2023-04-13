West Memphis secures land for ‘Ducks Unlimited Park,’ accessible via Big River Crossing

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Big River Park Conservancy has successfully secured land in the Arkansas floodplains and will move forward with a new comprehensive conservation effort to restore the land to its natural wetland habitat and introduce a new public park.

Ducks Unlimited Park, which may be accessed from Downtown Memphis via Big River Crossing, comprises 1,500 acres of land and currently holds a seven-mile paved trail loop and a half-mile out-and-back trail with views of the Mississippi River, Memphis skyline, and West Memphis agriculture.

Ducks Unlimited Park (Big River Park Conservancy)

The park also connects to the Big River Levee Trail System, which includes more than 110 miles of riverside trails atop the Mississippi River’s levee system.

Ducks Unlimited, the country’s largest wetlands conservation organization and namesake of the park, is taking the lead on the conservation strategy.

Ducks Unlimited Park’s conservation work over the coming years will return the acquired land to its natural habitat as well as introduce new trails, a welcome pavilion with an outdoor classroom and restrooms, and an off-leash retriever training dog park.

Ritchie Smith Associates is designing the master plan.

Ducks Unlimited Park (Big River Park Conservancy)

“Putting our expertise to work in our company’s own backyard is a significant opportunity for our organization—one we do not take lightly,” said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited.

In addition to Ducks Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited Park project partners include: City of West Memphis; Marion, Arkansas; First Horizon Foundation; Nucor; Ingram; NexAir; International Paper; Hyde Family Foundation; Poplar Foundation; AutoZone; TennGreen Land Conservancy; Simmons Bank; and McVean Trading.

“This team effort has been transformational, and we’re excited to take the park’s vision to the next phase of development,” said Big River Park Conservancy Executive Director Chris Ware.

For more information, visit ducksunlimitedpark.com.

Ducks Unlimited Park future vision rendering (alex | Big River Park Conservancy)

