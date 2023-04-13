Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect arrested after robbing man outside of Family Dollar, said police

Man accused of robbing man
Man accused of robbing man(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men robbed a man outside of Family Dollar while he was with his family, according to the Memphis Police Department.

One of the suspects was arrested and charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon while in possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

MPD responded to a carjacking at 4280 Macon Road at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim exited the dollar store with two of his daughters. While he was attempting to put them in the car, two men approached the victim.

According to the affidavit, one suspect place a gun to the victim’s side while the other suspect went through his pockets.

During the robbery, the victim’s two daughters ran back inside the store while his wife, who was sitting in the car, grabbed the other child from the car seat.

One suspect grabbed his wallet and key fob and grabbed the victim’s wife’s purse on the passenger side of the car, said MPD.

The suspects drove away in a silver Kia Soul.

