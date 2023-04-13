Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Showers today & chance for storms Saturday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the south, so showers will arrive in Mississippi by 9 am and then spread into Shelby County by 11 am. Scattered showers will also be possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy. but high temperatures will still be around 70 degrees. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with 40% scattered showers, a breezy East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Although a stray shower will be possible Friday, most of the area will stray dry. We will also see a few peeks of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s, with overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Southwest Prep Academy
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground
Sharquawn Henderson
Former Dyersburg police officer indicted, charged with raping minor while employed at department

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a change in the pattern that includes rain and the threat of storms
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 12, 2023
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Shower chances return late week and a few severe storms are possible Saturday