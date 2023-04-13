Showers today & chance for storms Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the south, so showers will arrive in Mississippi by 9 am and then spread into Shelby County by 11 am. Scattered showers will also be possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy. but high temperatures will still be around 70 degrees. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with 40% scattered showers, a breezy East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Although a stray shower will be possible Friday, most of the area will stray dry. We will also see a few peeks of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s, with overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

