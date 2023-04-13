Lizzo concert rescheduled after Grizzlies Game mix up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lizzo has been rescheduled to perform after a scheduling blunder that would have put her concert in the same venue as the Grizzlies fifth game on the same day.

The FedEx Forum announced the rescheduling amid concerns that the concert would collide with the Grizzlies basketball schedule.

“Lizzo at FedEx Forum has been rescheduled to April 24, 2023,” they said in a statement. “[this is] due to the NBA Playoff taking place on April 26.”

This rescheduling will move the concert to earlier in the week.

