University of Memphis introduces new head women’s basketball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis introduced its newest women’s basketball head coach Thursday.

Simmons, a Tennessee native, was named the 13th head coach in program history last week.

She replaces Katrina Merriweather , who resigned as Tigers coach after accepting the same job at Cincinnati.

Simmons comes to Memphis after five seasons as head coach at Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off a season where they were undefeated in conference play and made the NCAA Tournament as a 15 seed, their first tournament appearance since 2011.

