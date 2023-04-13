University of Memphis introduces new head women’s basketball coach
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis introduced its newest women’s basketball head coach Thursday.
Simmons, a Tennessee native, was named the 13th head coach in program history last week.
She replaces Katrina Merriweather, who resigned as Tigers coach after accepting the same job at Cincinnati.
Simmons comes to Memphis after five seasons as head coach at Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off a season where they were undefeated in conference play and made the NCAA Tournament as a 15 seed, their first tournament appearance since 2011.
